Hats, horses, sunshine and ceremony: The Iroquois Steeplechase

PHOTOS BY KINDELL MOORE

A perfect, sunny day with temperatures in the 70s was the perfect backdrop for the hats, pastel suits, food, alcohol, tradition and pageantry of the Iroquois Steeplechase.

Tailgating was the most popular , but the main attraction was the field of fine horses, and the jockeys that put them through their paces along the three-mile track that includes jumps.

About 25,000 people attended the Steeplechase, and in the main event — the Calvin Houghland Iroquois Grade I race, a horse named Scorpiancer ridden by Sean McDermott scored a dominating win.

This was the 76th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase, called by many “a rite of spring.” It is is held at the Steeplechase grounds at Percy Warner Park, just north of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Most attendees make a day of it, either in elegant boxes, reserved tailgating spots, or in the sometimes rowdy infield. Hats and sundresses are an unofficial uniform for women, and men frequently sport seersucker.