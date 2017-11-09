Have yourself a farmhouse Christmas

By REBEKAH JONES

While many styles come and go, one that continues to stick around is the comfy, yet classic, farmhouse style.

What better time to invest in this classic trend than the holidays? Not only is it easy to do, it also is affordable.

True Value in Franklin stocks all the trimmings to turn your home into a country winter wonderland.

One of the first things you will want to do is plan the color palette. The best colors for a farmhouse Christmas are white, gold, and tan or beige. These are clean, classic, colors that will brighten up any room, especially in these dark, dreary months. True Value has a host of items that will fill this requirement, including white Christmas lights, decorative wooden stacking crates, baskets, throws, all the way down to the smallest of details like ribbons and bows.

Next, you will want to carefully select pops of color to accent the understated look. This can be done with pillows, throws, ornaments and rugs. An obvious and timeless color choice is red, for its classic Christmas vibe and warm tone. For a natural pop of green, place branches of spruce or fern in a simple vase or hang a simple wreath over the mantle.

The tree is the heart of the home during the holidays, so it is important that you decorate to reflect the atmosphere of your home. For a farmhouse Christmas, try decorating with pinecones, wooden ornaments and white and gold ornaments that will help tie the whole room together. If you stop by the store, you can pick up not only tree décor, but a pre-lit, gorgeous artificial trees!

What sits under the tree is just as important as what goes on it. Try wrapping your gifts in brown paper and tying gold, red or white bows on top. A perfect farmhouse Christmas is about understated glam that highlights nature and simple style while remaining chic.

For a closer look into all your Christmas needs, visit the True Value website or stop by the store, located at 203 Downs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.