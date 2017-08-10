Headmaster refutes claims; says school will soon file formal reply to lawsuit

Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters on Thursday sent out a statement to parents and alumni refuting allegations made in a lawsuit against the school by parents of a sixth-grade student who said he was sexually assaulted by several eighth graders.

Masters said the school would be filing a formal reply to the claims in the lawsuit in the near future.

August 10, 2017 Dear BA Family: I trust that you received my email yesterday regarding the lawsuit that was filed against Brentwood Academy regarding an alleged incident in 2015. If you did not, please let me know, and I will send you a copy. Much has been falsely reported in the media, citing allegations that are completely untrue. At no point before or during the investigation in 2015 did I (or anyone on our staff to my knowledge) hear any allegation of rape. When we heard of inappropriate activity, we responded immediately and thoroughly, cooperated fully with the authorities, and took appropriate disciplinary action based on what we knew. Certain allegations in the lawsuit and highlighted in the media are not factual, will be disputed, and our defense will be vigorous. Certain statements attributed to me are simply not true. Because of our policy of not discussing details of a lawsuit, I cannot elaborate on additional details. I also want to emphasize that the information reported in the media has been obtained from the lawsuit itself that was filed in the county clerk’s office. The document does not, however, include Brentwood Academy’s response to each allegation. We will have the opportunity to address each individual accusation in our formal legal reply which will be filed in the near future. I want to reiterate what I said in my letter yesterday: We take any allegations involving our students’ safety very seriously. In review, you can be certain of these facts:

That we responded immediately and cooperated fully with investigations by the authorities once we became aware of concerns in 2015

That in 2015 and now, we do not tolerate harassment, bullying and any assault by one student against another

Our faculty and staff are trained about mandatory reporting, and comply with the law

When we are made aware of a matter that needs to be reported, we do so without delay

If we hear of inappropriate behavior, we actively investigate, intervene and if necessary, discipline our students, and this includes expulsion

We work actively to create a culture of respect among our students in a variety of ways

We will respect the confidentiality and privacy of our current and former students.

In closing, I want to personally assure you that we took decisive action based on the information we had at the time to bring resolution for all parties involved.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.

Curt