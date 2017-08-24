Healthcare technology firm Philips will add 800 jobs in Middle Tennessee

Gov. Bill Haslam and executives from international electronics firm Philips announced this afternoon that they would be bringing 800 new jobs and a $17 million investment to the “greater Nashville” area.

Final selection for the site of the administrative office has not been made yet, though Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson were on hand and introduced by the governor, as was the entire Williamson County legislative delegation.

The Netherlands-based company will be consolidating key U.S. business functions within Commercial Operations, Customer Service Operations, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Marketing, Procurement, and Quality and Regulatory at a new center of expertise in the area.

Haslam called them “800 high-paying jobs” in health care technology.

Company officials said there already are 140 to 150 employees in Davidson and Williamson counties, and the hiring of the new 800 workers would start in about two months and be complete in about two years.

Negotiations with the state for incentives are not yet complete, Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.