Henderson’s five touchdowns lift Independence past Dickson County

FOOTBALL
Independence 49 at Dickson County 24
Independence running back Troy Henderson rushed for five touchdowns to take down Region 6-6A foe Dickson County 49-24 Thursday.
Indy wide receiver TJ Sheffield added a touchdown in the victory.
