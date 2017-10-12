Home
Henderson's five touchdowns lift Independence past Dickson County

Henderson’s five touchdowns lift Independence past Dickson County

FOOTBALL

Independence 49 at Dickson County 24

Independence running back Troy Henderson rushed for five touchdowns to take down Region 6-6A foe Dickson County 49-24 Thursday.

Indy wide receiver TJ Sheffield added a touchdown in the victory.

