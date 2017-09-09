Henry Horton “Step Back In Time” is next weekend

Henry Horton State Park will host the 14th Annual Step Back in Time Festival Sept. 15-16.

The park is about 21 miles southeast of Spring Hill, and 26 miles south of Nolensville, at 4209 Nashville Hwy, Chapel Hill, TN 37034.

The Step Back in Time Festival features two days of music, food, storytellers, re-enactors and demonstrations.

“This is a fun, family-friendly festival and we encourage everyone to come out and join us.” Henry Horton Park Manager Ryan Jenkins said.

The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and will conclude at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. There will be live entertainment at the festival each day. Other festival activities will include historical demonstrations, old-time children’s games, and primitive weapons. In addition, competitions with prizes will be held for cross cut saw, watermelon seed spitting, pumpkin carving, and animal calling. Over 30 craft vendors will also be on hand at the festival.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday night and Saturday night there will be live music at the park’s conference lodge with a $5 cover charge and a fish fry plate for $5.

Henry Horton is a 1,532-acre state park with four hiking trails, featuring an abundance of wildlife such as wild turkey, deer and many kinds of wildflowers. The park offers swimming, fishing along the Duck River, playing volleyball or basketball or just having a picnic. Henry Horton State Park also is well known for its championship 18-hole golf course, inn and cabins, campgrounds and trap and skeet range.

For more information about the park, please call the park office at (931) 364-2222.

For more information on Tennessee State Parks, visit www.tnstateparks.com.