Collision causes herbicide spill, closes portion of Concord Road

BY LANDON WOODROOF

A collision on Concord Road this morning resulted in 300 gallons of herbicide being spilled and required the response of Brentwood Fire & Rescues Hazardous Materials Team.

The accident, which occurred between Green Hills Boulevard and Elmbrooke Boulevard, ruptured the tank on a truck carrying the herbicide, which is commonly used by landscaping companies. All lanes of traffic on this stretch of Concord Road were closed due to the spill.

The Fire & Rescue hazmat team responded to the accident using a granular absorbent material as well as absorbent pads.

Battalion Chief Brian Collins said his team was able to contain the spill “to the roadway and a portion of the storm sewer.”

At around 11:30 a.m. public safety officials were waiting for a private hazardous materials company to come and clean up the scene.

“We don’t clean it up, we just stop the hazard,” Collins said.

The work of the hazmat team stopped any public health risk from the spill.

“Because it’s contained, it’s not a problem,” Collins said. “If it was to have gotten into a stream or body of water it would have been.”

There was no clear timeline for when traffic could get back to normal on Concord Road, but Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh with the Brentwood Police Department said that the department hoped to be able to open up at least two of the three closed lanes of traffic on the road once the private cleanup team arrived.