Here are the neighborhoods affected by Plan B for Williamson rezoning

By EMILY R. WEST

At Thursday night’s work session meeting, the Williamson County School Board released which neighborhoods would feel the impact from the district’s backup plan for rezoning.

Now known as Plan B, Superintendent Mike Looney said it work in concert with the district’s Plan A, which calls for 8 percent of the district’s students to undergo rezoning. Plan B would call for an additional 839 students. This would make 9.6 students rezoned if the district has to go alone with Plan B.

“I haven’t given up on Plan A nor do I think you should,” Looney said to the board.

Plan B means students transitioning to other schools give relief to the Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High school campuses. Both have more students than they can handle.

Plan B will only go into affect if the Williamson County Commission will not fund expansions to the campuses. Upgrades will cost upwards of $17 to $19 million.

Here are the neighborhoods affected:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Scales would have to send students from the western portion of its zone to Grassland Elementary School.

This includes the subdivisions of Beech Creek Hill, Brentwood Lights, Devonshire, Hillview Estates, Holly Tree Farms, Iroquois Meadows, Laurelwood, Lenox Park, Oakhampton, Wildwood and Hidden Valley Road, Hillsboro Road, Manley Lane and North Berry’s Chapel Roads. That means 177 current and 6 future students.

Walnut Grove would send students in its area west of Natchez Trace Parkway to Westwood Elementary.

This includes Big East Fork Rd, Firetower Rd, New Highway 96 West and the roads off New Highway 96 West located west of Natchez Trace Parkway. This accounts for 12 current students.

Grassland Elementary would send any students from Stephens Valley to Westwood Elementary. This neighborhood has not yet been built.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Brentwood Middle would send its student who live in the western portion of the zone to Grassland Middle.

This includes the subdivisions of Beech Creek Hill, Brentwood Lights, Devonshire, Hillview Estates, Holly Tree Farms, Iroquois Meadows, Laurelwood, Lenox Park, Oakhampton, Wildwood and Hidden Valley Road, Hillsboro Road, Manley Lane and North Berry’s Chapel Roads. This means for 92 students.

Brentwood Middle would send its students who live in the eastern portion of the zone to Woodland Middle.

This includes Bluff Road and the subdivisions of Arlington Heights, Beech Grove, Bonbrook, Edenbrook, Hidden Creek, Magnolia Vale, Southern Woods, Stonecrest, and Walnut Ridge. That accounts for 115 current students and four future students.

Grassland Middle would send its students who live in the area west of Natchez Trace Parkway to Fairview Middle. This includes Big East Fork Rd, Firetower Road, New Highway 96 West and the roads off New Highway 96 West located west of Natchez Trace Parkway. This amounts to 10 current students.

Grassland Middle would send any students from Stephens Valley to Fairview Middle. This subdivision hasn’t currently been built.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Brentwood High would send its students in the western portion of the zone proposed to attend Grassland Middle to Franklin High. This accounts for 108 current students and four future students.

Brentwood High sends students in the eastern portion of the zone proposed to attend Woodland Middle to Ravenwood High. This would affect 176 current and five future students.

Ravenwood High would send students in Brookfield, Copperstone, Woodland at Copperstone, and the section of Split Log Road between Sam Donald and Sunset Roads to Nolensville High.

This area is in the Sunset Middle zone, which is a split feeder to Ravenwood and Nolensville High Schools. Plans for this would affect 171 students.

Franklin High would send students in the western portion of the zone proposed to attend Fairview Middle to Fairview High. This accounts for 10 students.

Franklin High sends Stephens Valley to Fairview High. There are not students here yet because the subdivision doesn’t yet exist.

The alternative Plan B –– B1

The modification from B to B1 is simple, Looney said.

Those in Grassland would go to Brentwood High School, because there is capacity at the high school level.

This includes the subdivisions of Beech Creek Hill, Brentwood Lights, Devonshire, Hillview Estates, Holly Tree Farms, Iroquois Meadows, Laurelwood, Lenox Park, Oakhampton, Wildwood and Hidden Valley Road, Hillsboro Road, Manley Lane and North Berry’s Chapel Roads.

Grassland Middle becomes a split feeder school to Brentwood High and Franklin High.

The total number of extra affected students comes down to 731 students.