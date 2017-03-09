Here’s how you can get tickets to see President Donald Trump

By EMILY R. WEST
According to President Donald J. Trump’s website, the commander-in-chief will make an appearance at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on March 15.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.
Here is the link to sign up: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/nashville-tn/
The website said tickets are first come, first serve.
Those interested may only register up two tickets per mobile number.
Channel 4 News has also reported he will make a stop over at the Hermitage to celebrate Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday.
