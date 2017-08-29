Here’s what Page High and Middle School campuses will look like after renovations

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Williamson County Schools are making substantial renovations and classroom expansions to Page High School and Page Middle School during the next few years.

The project, laid out by WCS and Goodwyn Mills Cawood earlier this month, includes improvements and major additions to academic classrooms, athletic facilities and parking.

Funding for the project will need to be approved by the county, so no timeline is available for project completion.

Below are concept drawings for each phase of the construction at Page High School and Page Middle School.