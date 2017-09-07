Heritage Ball auction is open online; event is Sept. 16

The 44th annual Heritage Ball is a week away, but the silent auction at the event is open online now.

The celebrated black tie event is Saturday, Sept. 16, at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

Heritage Foundation supporters can browse the one-of-a-kind items that will be on display at this year’s black tie affair. Supporters do not need to attend the ball to bid on auction items.

“We are excited to offer an impressive collection of unique items and experiences available in this year’s Heritage Ball auction,” said Bari Beasley, chief executive officer of the Heritage Foundation. “Special thanks to our supporters, sponsors and partners who have generously donated in order to continue the revitalization and historic preservation of downtown Franklin and Williamson County.”

A sampling of the hundreds of auction items available include:

• Trip to Vegas to see Cher with Backstage Passes: two Southwest Airlines round trip flight vouchers, limo airport transfers, two-night VIP stay in the Panorama Suite and dinner for two at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, backstage passes for a meet-and-greet with Cher and premium tickets for Cher’s Nov. 11 concert at the Park Theater in Las Vegas (priceless value; starting bid at $3,000);

• St. Croix Vacation: one-week stay in Christianstead, U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Croix) at an upscale Carden Beach two-level, three-bedroom oceanfront condo (valued at $2,500);

• Jack Yacoubian Jewelers Diamond and Pearl Ring: beautiful 0.25-carat diamond and 9-millimeter black pearl right hand ring (valued at $1,200);

• Walton’s Antique and Estate Jewelry Antique Bracelet: turn-of-the-century bracelet with 14-carat yellow gold and silver topped with a turquoise center stone and rose cut diamonds (valued at $3,300);

• Dinner at Magnolia Hall: seated dinner for 12 at Magnolia Hall (venue of first Heritage Ball), including tour of the historic Franklin home that has been featured in Southern Living, National Geographic, Antiques and Classic America magazines and served as home to Sylvester Stallone while he filmed the movie Rhinestone (valued at $1,200);

• Big Green Egg Cooker: the ultimate cooking experience with the best kamado grill, ceramic grill and charcoal smoker on the market, including an Amish-made cart for the Big Green Egg (valued at $2,682);

• Tequila Sheila Party: custom Texas BBQ menu at your next event with the famous trailer-smoker “Tequila Sheila;” party includes three Texas-style smoked meats and two Texas-style side items to serve a buffet for 50, prepared onsite by your personal pit master (valued at $1,250);

• 4th of July VIP Package: two VIP credentials for the 2018 July 4th Celebration in downtown Nashville featuring one of the best firework shows in the country, a one-night stay in a deluxe room at the Hutton Hotel and breakfast for two at 1808 Grille (priceless value; starting bid at $500);

• Gallery 202 Kelly Harwood Painting: custom framed 30” x 40” oil painting titled “Secret Garden” by Kelly Harwood from downtown Franklin’s Gallery 202 (valued at $1,200);

• Chris Stapleton Tickets: 4 Intellicentrics Club tickets to Chris Stapleton’s Oct. 13 concert at Bridgestone, includes full access to club lounge with unlimited food, draft beer and house wine (valued at $1,400).

Auction registration is open to everyone, and registration is available at www.HistoricFranklin.com, or text Heritage17 to 52182 to register and start bidding.

The 44th annual Heritage Ball will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. The Heritage Ball is made possible by Music City Motor Cars, Grogan Jewelers by Lon, Alexander Automotive, Bristol Development Group, Lipman, SouthStar, The Dorothy Cate and Thomas J. Frist Foundation, CoreCivic, First Farmers, First Tennessee, Franklin Synergy Bank, Battleground Hospital for Animals, Sargent’s Fine Catering, Southern Events and Tennessee Equine Hospital.

For more information about the Heritage Ball and to purchase tickets, visit http://historicfranklin.com/events/event/heritage-ball/ or contact Lynne McAlister at 615-591-8500.

About The Heritage Foundation

Producing the Heritage Ball is one of the many activities of The Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County.

Since 1967, the nonprofit group has been dedicated to protecting and preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic, and cultural heritage of Franklin and Williamson County and to promote the ongoing revitalization of

downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation.