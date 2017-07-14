Heritage Ball hosts annual cocktail party, theme revealed

By ASHLEY COKER

Dozens of people came out to Gallery 202 for the annual Heritages Ball reveal party Thursday evening.

The party gave people a sneak peak into the black-tie event. Attendees were able to view the ball’s table settings and floral arrangements, taste the signature and get a feel for the overall theme.

It is also the time to name the newest Heritage Ball King and Queen. This year, that honor went to J. Edward and Brenda Campbell.

Gray’s on Main was charged with creating the event’s signature drink for the fifth year. Co-owner Joni Cole said her team had to incorporate pre-prohibition, use Lipman products and include something Gray’s makes in-house.

The resulting cocktail was a new take on a classic old-fashioned, dubbed “Catcher in the Rye.”

The drink features a house-made rye syrup and Tennessee bourbon instead if the standard rye whiskey. Bartender Brock Douglas said the drink is intended to “pay homage to the history of Tennessee bourbon.”

The event’s floral designer was also inspired by Southern history.

Steven McLellan has been designing the Heritage Ball’s floral arrangements for four years. He described this year’s pick as “kind of woodsy Southern gothic wildflower meets a Flemish Old World painting, with a southern twist.”

Guests moved through the gallery sipping “Catcher in the Ryes” and enjoying food from Red Pony. One dish featuring octopus was tasted by only the most adventurous partygoers.

Heritage Ball co-chair Nancy Smith said she hopes the party made everyone as excited about the event as her team is.

Smith said she was grateful to be working with this year’s design team, all the volunteers and everyone that help make the event happen.

Th 44th annual Heritage Ball is slated for September 16 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin.