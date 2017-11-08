Heritage Foundation celebrates 50 years at Franklin Theatre on Sunday

By BROOKE WANSER

In celebration of the Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary this month, the organization will host a presentation at the Franklin Theatre on Sunday, November 12.

Last week, the nonprofit preservation organization announced a rebrand involving a name and logo change and a website update.

Part of Main Street will be shut down for the event and the festivities will begin with a red carpet reception at 2 p.m., catered by Red Pony, prior to a matinee show inside the theatre.

Chief Executive Officer Bari Beasley said the presentation would involve county historian Rick Warwick speaking on key moments in the history of the Heritage Foundation. Beasley said she will also be speaking about her vision for the future.

Additionally, Franklin Synergy Bank sponsored the creation of a video documentary commemorating the 50 years.

Beasley said she had one objective for the event.

“My goal is that everybody that comes to it leaves feeling that it’s a wonderful life in Williamson County and we’ve all been a part of it,” she said.

After the presentation, Peter Mayer of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform. The program will begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $50, priced thusly for the golden anniversary number, Beasley said. Festive, casual cocktail attire is encouraged.

Tickets are available online at franklintheatre.com.