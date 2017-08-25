Heritage Foundation prepares for annual ball with inaugural VIP sponsor party

By BROOKE WANSER

The top sponsors of the Heritage Foundation’s annual ball on Thursday toasted to volunteers and fellow sponsors who brought the event together for its 44th year.

About 60 people gathered inside a private room on the second floor of Franklin’s Music City motors building for a champagne toast before heading downstairs to mingle among ball volunteers and wander around exotic cars.

“The sponsors are important, but the most important are the volunteers,” Nancy Smith, co-chair of this year’s Heritage Ball, said.

While the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County celebrates its 50th year, Smith says this is the first year there has been a pre-ball event to honor the top sponsors.

“Tonight we’re having a VIP pre-party for our largest sponsors,” Smith said, though she declined to state how much one had to donate to gain entrance into the private event. “A lot of these sponsors have been with us for many years, and continuous years. It’s really gratifying to be able to do something special for them this evening.”

Downstairs, guests sampled food, sipped wine, and previewed auction items in advance of the big event.

The Heritage Ball will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park, 1368 Eastern Flank Circle. Tickets for the black-tie event are $375 per person; the night will feature cocktails, dinner, and dancing.