Heritage Foundation will doubly celebrate 50 years of preservation work

HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY

The Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County has announced its 50-year anniversary celebration event, which will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Theatre.

Two performances and receptions will be held, highlighting the organization’s rich history, along with the many preservation projects and events that it has championed.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the Heritage Foundation’s 50-year history and the many projects that have been completed due to the hard work and dedication of former and current boards of directors, staff members and a long list of other outstanding community leaders,” said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County. “Guests can expect a lively show with a little something for everyone. There will be interviews, videos, food, drink and live entertainment to ring in the next 50 years with a bang.”

The Sunday, Nov. 12 celebration will consist of a matinee and evening show, each preceded by a reception held on Main Street. Guests can purchase tickets to either show and enjoy food by Red Pony Catering and music by the Music City Strings before entering the Franklin Theatre for a live performance and a look at the organization’s past and future. The performance will include a fast-paced interactive presentation, including a video package capturing historians, preservationists and community leaders who share their passion for Williamson County. The evening will also consist of a look back at the annual Heritage Ball, as well as provide insight on the Heritage Classroom Program. The show will conclude with a performance by Williamson County’s own Peter Mayer, lead guitarist of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

David Garrett, president of the Heritage Foundation added, “We are excited to invite the community to celebrate the incredible journey of the Heritage Foundation. It is sure to be a lively, entertaining night that captures our community’s history and character. We look forward to celebrating the past and taking a look at the future.”

The matinee reception will take place from 2 – 3 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the performance from 3:30 – 5 p.m. The evening show’s reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets for both performances are available for $50 at www.franklintheatre.com. Ticket packages, which include a limited-

edition commemorative poster are available for $65.

Since 1967, the nonprofit group has been dedicated to protecting and preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic, and cultural heritage of Franklin and Williamson County and to promote the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation.

For more information on the 50th anniversary event or the work of the Heritage Foundation, visit www.historicfranklin.com.