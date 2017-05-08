Heritage Foundation will present Preservation Awards at 50th meeting

The Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County will gather next week for the 50th Annual Meeting & Preservation Awards.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St., the 1937 venue that was one of the organization’s projects after it was closed in 2007, acquired by the Heritage Foundation, then given an $8 million facelift.

The Heritage Foundation was founded in 1967 when a group of preservation-minded people responded to the destruction of an antebellum home at Fifth and Bridge streets to make room for a gas station.

In the half century since then, the organization has contributed both financially and to the political conversation about preservation, green space, and history, as well as become the umbrella organization for special events and festivals that keep the preserved sites viable