Heritage Foundation’s new name, logo, reflect scope of preservation mission after 50 years

Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley reveals the organization’s new branding// Photo by Brooke Wanser.

By BROOKE WANSER

The Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County has revealed new branding in anticipation of the foundation’s 50th anniversary this November, chief executive officer Bari Beasley revealed Wednesday morning.

A teal sign came tumbling down from the roof of the Old, Old Jail on Bridge Street, the location of the Heritage Foundation headquarters. Instead of the old brown and beige logo, the new one is white on a backdrop of teal.

Beasley said the foundation’s board unanimously voted to change the name to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Tennessee. “We want to be inclusive of every part of Williamson County because our mission is to serve the whole county in the area of preservation, she said.

“History, preservation, community,” is the new tagline. “We feel these three words beautifully reflect the mission and vision of the Heritage Foundation,” Beasley said. She also announced the URL for the new website, Williamsonheritage.org.

Even before Beasley was named as the new CEO in April, she said discussions had taken place about how to expand the organization during their golden anniversary year.

“We want to grow our membership, we want to grow our corporate partners, we want to grow our story throughout the county,” she said.

Beasley said the organization researched all the changes beforehand, utilizing surveys, focus groups and interviews with all constituent groups.

Ward 4 Alderman Margaret Martin, who has lived within three blocks of downtown Franklin her entire life, said the Heritage Foundation’s mission wasn’t always so widely supported.

“It was a vision of a very, very few people, at the beginning,” she said. “This was a little country town, without newcomers with vision and finances, we would still be there.”

Martin said that it was only after outsiders saw the town’s potential that preservation became an integral part of the town’s identity. “We have evolved into what we are today,” she said.

The ceremony was a kickoff for the foundation’s 50th anniversary party on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Franklin Theatre.