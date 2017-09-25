Heritage Homes house in Hideaway at Arrington wins Silver Award

PROFESSIONAL BUILDER MAGAZINE

Heritage Homes of Brentwood was named a winner in the 2017 Professional Builder Design Awards contest, which recognizes the nation’s top home building projects for design excellence, sales and marketing success, and construction quality.

The annual Design Awards honor projects across 10 categories: single-family production homes (in three square-footage sub-categories), multifamily homes, one-of- a-kind custom homes, “on the boards” projects, new community homes, systems built/modular homes, green homes, and urban infill. Heritage Homes won a Silver award in the single-family production homes category.

The winners were selected by a panel of esteemed residential design experts that included Larry W. Garnett, FAIBD, of Larry Garnett Designs, Glen Rose, Texas; Curt Gelotte, AIA, of Gelote Hommas, Bellevue, Wash.; Alaina Money of Garman Homes, Raleigh, N.C.; and Donald Ruthroff, AIA, of Principal Dahlin Group,

Pleasanton, Calif.

“We are thrilled and honored to have our Villa Blanca project at Hideaway at Arrington be recognized in the 2017 Processional Builder Design Awards,” Michael Katsaitis, director of Planning & Design, said in a press release. “We would like to extend a great big thank you to all of Heritage Homes partners and teammates, without them this award would not have been possible.”

Randall Smith, president of Heritage Homes, LLC, said Villa Blanca was inspired by Mediterranean design by its author who is originally from the Mediterranean area.

“This home embodies all the hot buttons in living today: Open floor plan, an

abundance of natural light, every room invites the outdoors with views of the number 4 fairway at The Hideaway at Arrington,” Smith said. “We were delighted to have worked with our trades and design team to create this truly one of a kind home.”

The PB Design Award winners are featured in the September 2017 issue of Professional Builder, as well as online at Probuilder.com.