Hero Hangout at Children’s Hospital features food trucks and super heroes

The first-ever “Hero Hangout” will bring kids up-close-and-personal with some of their favorite hero and princess characters on the Williamson Medical Center campus in Franklin on Friday, October 27.

It’s FREE to attend, and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The “Hero Hangout” festivities will all happen at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center. It kicks off a great fall weekend in Middle Tennessee, with the City of Franklin’s Pumpkinfest happening the next day.

While mingling with the costumed characters, children will also be able to get balloons to take home, and have their faces painted. A DJ will also be on hand, playing music.

Williamson Medical Center will have dinner covered, too. The famous Grilled Cheeserie food truck is scheduled to join, selling their beloved dishes. We’ll also have Moe Better BBQ and Fish, which serves up slow-cooked meats. After getting your fill there, feel free to buy some dessert from the Bradley’s Creamery truck!

While it’s not required, children and families are encouraged to join their favorite heroes and princesses by coming in costume!

A Facebook event has been set up for “Hero Hangout”: http://bit.ly/2yzjHaX