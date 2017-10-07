Heroes in Heels, supporting YMCA After Breast Cancer program, set for Oct. 24

Country music artist Mary Sarah Gross, a finalist on ABC’s The Voice is sharing her time and talent to support breast cancer survivors finding strength and recovery after treatment through the YMCA’s After Breast Cancer program.

Gross will emcee the YMCA’s annual Heroes in Heels Fashion Show benefiting the Y’s Annual Giving Campaign, which makes programs like After Breast Cancer possible. It’s a cause that’s personal for Gross.

“I attended the show last year and was moved by the survivor models’ grace and resilience in the aftermath of this life-threatening disease,” Gross said. “Many had young children escorting them, some were still bald from chemotherapy treatments, but all were radiant with joy! It was humbling to meet them, and I’m thrilled to be a part of such an inspirational cause.”

One program participant summed up her experience by saying, “Treatment took a toll on my body and soul, but in ABC I found healing in my group of other survivors who all felt the same way. We became like family… in some ways our group was better than family… and we got stronger physically and healed

emotionally. I didn’t realize just how much I needed it until I went through it.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, more than 25 survivors will model the latest fall fashions from Dillard’s Green Hills.

Maryland Farms YMCA Executive Director Jodi Schroer says, “As the daughter of a 5-year breast cancer survivor it brings me great pride to be able to serve the breast cancer community through our YMCA and the After Breast Cancer Program. I know all too well the fear and uncertainty that the entire family experiences after a cancer diagnosis. It’s programs like ours and events like Heroes in Heels that restore the strength, perseverance, beauty and joy that every survivor deserves.”

About the program

Nearly one in eight of our neighbors will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Earlier detection and improved therapies have increased survival rates, but post-treatment support can still be a challenge for many women. With the Y’s After Breast Cancer (ABC) program, local survivors get the specialized wellness guidance they need on their road to recovery. Many of them will take to the runway to celebrate survival at the upcoming fashion show.

The program has been offered at the Maryland Farms YMCA for 8 years and in that time more than 1,000 women in Williamson and Davidson counties have taken part. In 2016, 57 women in 9 groups went through the program; in 2017 the program has served 45 survivors to date with more scheduled for the remainder of the year. The program is also offered at the Bellevue, Clarksville, Green Hills, Margaret Maddox, Robertson County and Sumner County YMCAs and in the Murfreesboro area in partnership with the Murfreesboro Recreation Department.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, October 24

Where: Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin

What: Heroes in Heels Fashion Show

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Cocktail Hour (included in ticket price)

7:30 p.m.: Fashion Show with special guest Mary Sarah Gross

Tickets are available for $60 in advance, $70 at the door on the day of the event. A reserved table can be purchased for $750, which is the cost to send one woman through the entirety of the program. Half tables for 4 are also available for advance purchase for $375. For more information about the Heroes in Heels

fashion show or to purchase tickets contact Elise Smith, Development Coordinator, at esmith@ymcamidtn.org, (615) 373-2900 or visit http://ymcamidtn.org/events/heroesMFY. For additional information about the ABC program contact Nancy Brown, ABC Program Director, at nbrown@ymcamidtn.org or (615)373-2900.

This event is made possible thanks to many generous sponsors and partners: VACO, 4 Wall Lighting, AIG, LabeLive, Tennessee Oncology, Williamson Medical Center, Regions Bank, Dillard’s Green Hills, Studio Gaven, Kendra Scott and Grannis Photography.