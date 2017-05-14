HGTV “Listed Sisters” appear on Habitat for Humanity volunteer list

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Reality television stars Alana and Lex LeBlanc from HGTV’s hit show “Listed Sisters” were on-site to assist over 150 volunteers from Habitat for Humanity on Saturday morning at 353 Natchez Street. The volunteers were building a house for Franklin native Stephanie Dixon and her 11 year-old daughter Ronesha.

The LeBlancs live in the area; Alana resides in Franklin and Lex lives in Brentwood. This is not their first time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

“We’ve volunteered in the past and we heard about this ‘Women’s Build’ for 2017. We’re really excited to volunteer. Habitat for Humanity is an amazing organization. Home ownership is something that people want,” said Alana.

Though the few men in attendance were not turned away for helping, the construction was primarily done by women. In fact, 75% of the local volunteers are women. “You don’t always need a man to help you out,” said Lex. “As mothers, it’s nice for us to come out and empower other women.”

The LeBlancs were born in Los Angeles, but both sisters say they moved to Williamson County for the same reason.

“It’s an amazing place to have kids. We chose this place for the school district,” Alana said.

Dixon, whose house is currently being constructed by Habitat for Humanity, is delighted and pleased with the progress so far. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s hard living in Franklin but this is where I want to be,” Dixon said.

Many years ago, Dixon’s sister had a house built by Habitat for Humanity. The idea inspired her as she increasingly grew tired of renting. Construction on the house began on April 22. The house is being sold to her with a 30-year, 0% interest mortgage.

Dixon has lived in Franklin her entire life. She attended Franklin High School and has worked at APCOM for 33 years. Her talented daughter Ronesha sings in the choir and is a praise dancer at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church.

William Greer and Jennifer Brinkman are a recently engaged couple who are moving their families together into a home they are constructing with the nonproft. “We were looking for a fresh start,” said Brinkman. “When we found Habitat for Humanity, it was an answer to a prayer.”

The Greer-Brinkman family are partnering with the Spring Community Build in Franklin. The dedication ceremonies for both the Dixon and Greer-Brinkman families will be on June 10, 2017.

Habitat for Humanity has partnered with foundations, the public sector, businesses, and local churches over the past 23 years to help 215 Maury and Williamson County families purchase homes.

The three criteria to qualify for the qualification process is the willingness to partner, the need for affordable housing and the ability to pay the mortgage.

The local volunteers have already raised over $20,000 of the $70,000 to finance the construction of the home. The LeBlancs are more than ready to return and lend another helping hand.

“Anytime that we’re free we will absolutely come back,” said Alana.

The LeBlancs will emcee the Hammers & High Heels event from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on June 3 at The Factory at Franklin.