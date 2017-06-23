HGTV’s House Hunters Renovation follows Franklin family

By CATHI AYCOCK

HGTV’s House Hunters Renovation follows Franklin residents Greg and Marianne DeMeyers as they search for the perfect house.

The rub? The perfect house needs lots of renovation to make it a home they can love.

Of course this is a couple with a keen design eye, Marianne is owner of lifestyle store Tin Cottage in Franklin.

The episode, titled Smaller Home with Big Issues, premieres Saturday, June 24 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

While the details of the renovation are kept under wraps until the show premier, we will post a tour and interview on Style Home Page soon!