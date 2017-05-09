HGTV’s Listed Sisters will swing hammers at Habitat Women’s Build

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will host Alana and Lex LeBlanc from HGTV’s “Listed Sisters” at 2017 Women Build home construction site from at 353 Natchez St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build is a program that invites women to devote at least one day to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable housing.

“We were especially drawn to this build because we are helping a single mom build and buy her first house,” Alana LeBlanc said. “A safe, established home brings stability into all the other areas of your life.”

More than 150 local volunteers, most of whom are women, have volunteered during the past month to construct the home in downtown Franklin. In addition, the volunteers have raised over $20,000 of the $70,000 needed to fund the “bricks and sticks” of this home.

Director of Construction Dan Reynolds, Volunteer Development Manager Rain Fisher, and Director of Communications and Events Jennee Galland will be on hand, along with about 50 volunteers.

Habitat will hold Hammers & High Heels fundraiser on June 3, 2017 at the Factory at Franklin to raise the remainder of the money needed to fund the home.

This is Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s eighth annual Women Build home. Volunteers began constructing the home on April 22 and have worked alongside future homeowner Stephanie Dixon each weekend. The home will be completed and dedicated to the Dixon family on June 10.

Dixon is a Franklin native who has been employed with APCOM, Inc. for the past 31 years. She has an 11-year-old daughter, Ronesha, who is very active at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church where she sings in the choir and dances with the praise team. After years of moving and experiencing increasing rental costs, Stephanie is delighted to be able to buy an affordable home where she can raise her beautiful daughter in a stable, safe environment.

Dixon’s energy-efficient, craftsman home will be sold to her with a 30-year, 0% interest mortgage.

“Lex and I love that we get to be influences for women,” explains Alana LeBlanc. “Showing them that they can tackle home improvement projects and keep their homes safe and beautiful is so rewarding.”

“We are also mothers and work hard for our sons and daughters,” she said.