High Hopes and Hops returns to Yazoo Brewing on Sept. 25

High Hopes and Hops, a special event for Middle Tennessee young professionals on Sept. 25 at the Yazoo Brewery in Nashville, will once again support the Franklin-based development center for children.

In its first three years, this event has raised almost $35,000 providing local children with special needs equal opportunities for lifelong success through a specialized, inclusive preschool learning environment and an on-site pediatric therapy clinic offering physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapies,

The 4th annual High Hopes & Hops, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, offers unlimited Yazoo craft brew, light food and a silent auction.

High Hopes & Hops was started by a High Hopes Development Center therapist and her husband, Lori & Ricky Scott, and is run by volunteers from High Hopes staff. Money raised at the event supports life-changing programs for children with special needs, continuing education for the therapists that treat them, and gift cards to teachers for much needed classroom supplies

The sponsors for High Hopes & Hops are Hand Family Company, The Snedeker Foundation, Jackson National, Bob Crownover, Ben & Gail Powell, First Tennessee Bank Music Industry Group, Matthew & Emma Saul, and large anonymous donors. The food sponsors are Edley’s BBQ, Party Fowl, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The silent auction includes items such as a night at the Barnsley Resort, a private plane ride and lunch with chef and best-selling author Matt Moore, home organizing services from Home Edit, and a golf foursome at Golf Club of TN.

Sponsorships for this event are still available at many different levels. Please contact, Cheryl Dean, at cdean@highhopesforkids.org or 615-550-1437 if you would like to be a sponsor for the 4th annual High Hopes & Hops.

To purchase tickets to the event or make a general donation go to http://www.highhopesforkids. org/high-hopes-hops/.

High Hopes Development Center is a 33-year non-profit organization that loves, nurtures, and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to Pre-K, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children with special needs to receive their needed therapy services during the preschool day. High Hopes is truly unique in the way that children with and without special needs such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and various developmental delays play, learn, and grow together every day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical, and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. The mission of High Hopes Development Center is to equip children, youth, and their families with the skills necessary to achieve success through education, therapeutic services, and loving support.

For more information, visit www.highhopesforkids.org.