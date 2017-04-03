Local reaction: High school pitch-count rule a step in right direction

Summit pitcher Chris McElvain

By CHIP CIRILLO

There’s a new formality in high school baseball.

At the end of every game, coaches trade pitch count information.

That’s a requirement under the new pitch-count rule issued by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

New limits were inserted to protect pitchers from overuse.

If there’s a discrepancy in the pitch counts, the home team’s numbers trump the visitors.

“There was a growing concern nation-wide about the number of pitches kids are throwing,” said Gene Menees, TSSAA assistant executive director. “There are more and more arm injuries now. It doesn’t start at the high school level, it starts when they’re 10 years old, playing all this travel stuff.”

The TSSAA issued the new rule in August at a Board of Control meeting in response to a mandate from the National Federation of State High School Associations that instructed each state to adopt a pitch count regulation.

Previously, the TSSAA limited pitchers to 10 innings in a two-day span.

The TSSAA adopted a pitch count recommendation from the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association.

“There are more and more Tommy John (elbow) surgeries nation-wide for 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids,” Menees said. “It’s the wear and tear over time. There are kids that are playing baseball 12 months a year now, so that takes a toll on a right or left arm as well.”

Menees said it’s probably the biggest rule change in his 26 years with the TSSAA because the pitch count limits affect dugout strategy on how long to leave a pitcher in a game.

Pitch-count rule

The new rule limits players to 120 pitches for one day of varsity competition. Players who reach 120 pitches must get four calendar days’ rest before their next appearance.

Pitchers in the 76-119 pitch range must get three days’ rest.

Pitchers in the 56-75 range must get two days’ rest.

Pitchers in the 26-55 range must get one day of rest.

“I think it’s great because I do think there were some people out there that were flat-out abusing some of these young athletes,” Spring Hill coach Paul Lamm said. “And, honestly, I think for a lot of us that have done it right for a long time. It’s not really going to affect the way that you do things.”

Lamm knows the importance of a deep pitching staff after leading Spring Hill to the Class AA title last season. The Raiders (17-0) are ranked No. 1 in the TBCA poll this year.

The 11th-year coach said a lot of attention has been focused on the 120 max, but he believes the biggest adjustment is monitoring closers to avoid going over 25 pitches in case the pitcher is needed again the next day in a district series or postseason tournament.

“Some of these people that have tried to ride one arm every couple of days, every third day, whatever – that’s the type of player that we’re trying to protect and I think ultimately it’s going to end up doing that,” Lamm said. “I think everybody knows of a kid who was maybe overused a little bit and hopefully that’s going to eliminate this.”

Teams that develop deeper pitching staffs are likely to be rewarded in the postseason tournaments.

“We’ve thrown more younger guys this year in tournament settings than we ever have, just to be able to see who we might be able to use so you don’t have to burn one of those top-tier guys,” Lamm said. “If they can do it earlier in the year it makes it a little bit easier than just throwing them into the fire when it really, really matters.”

Like many Midstate teams, Spring Hill uses GameChanger software to monitor pitch counts. The Raiders also use three clickers as a backup.

Coaches sign a pitch count form for the TSSAA after games.

Summit coach Chad Kirby, whose team made it to the Class AAA semifinals in 2016, likes the rule.

“I’ve got a little boy and I wouldn’t want to see a coach overuse him just for another win or whatever,” Kirby said. “I think the rules are fair. I don’t think it’s a negative.”

Red flag

When a pitcher reaches 100 pitches, it’s usually a red flag for Ravenwood coach Teddy Craig.

“I’ve always hated to get into three digits,” Craig said. “A well-pitched high school game where a pitcher is able to limit the number of walks, 80 to 90 pitches is probably a good number to be around.”

He rarely uses pitchers on consecutive days, but he thinks the rule will become more important in the postseason.

“In the past, some (coaches) have pitched guys on Tuesday in the state tournament – they throw 100 pitches and they bring them right back on Friday for the championship,” said Craig, whose team played in the past three Class AAA tournaments. “I think that’s when some eyebrows were raised and I think that’s why this pitch count is in place now.”

Craig tries to limit his starters to one appearance per week.

Most Major League teams use five-man rotations, giving each starter four days’ rest between appearances.

Brentwood coach Bill Moore understands the reason for the rule, but doesn’t believe it solves all the issues.

“There’s pitch count and then there is where else does this kid play after he throws?” Moore said. “A kid could throw 90 pitches and then go behind the plate for tomorrow’s game. To me, that’s no healthy way to go about it either.”

Most high school players suit up at multiple positions that require throwing.

The rule may force teams to use more pitchers.

“You can’t just rely on two or three guys like you could in the olden days,” Moore said.

Pitches per inning are often just as important as the total pitch count.

“If he has a second inning with 35 pitches, I’ve really got to watch him the rest of that game just because that inning taxed so much out of him,” said Independence coach Mike McLaury, a former Middle Tennessee State pitching coach.

The rule may discourage coaches from inserting quality relievers into games when a team is behind on the scoreboard.

“Sometimes a two-run lead feels like a 10-run lead and you might not use your guy that you want to use at that time because you are behind,” McLaury said. “With our district, we play three-game series so you’re trying to win the series. Sometimes, you have to use other guys and not your best reliever, especially when you’re down.”

Teams may save some relievers to protect leads in future games.

McLaury has relievers who can make short appearances of 25-plus pitches on three straight days, but he can’t do that with the new rule.

Balancing the load

Most Williamson County teams in District 11-AAA have Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starters for league games, in addition to Thursday/Friday/Saturday starters for non-district games to divide the load evenly.

McLaury wishes summer leagues and showcases for prospects would adopt similar pitch-count rules, although enforcing that might be difficult.

In the past, Brentwood Academy coach Buddy Alexander liked to monitor opposing players’ pitch counts more than his own, because it helped his hitters.

“The hitters can be more patient,” Alexander said. “Typically, as the pitch count gets higher, the pitcher tends to lose the plate a little bit. You can be a little more selective and probably get in a hitter’s count a little more.”

Alexander believes the biggest impact of the new rule is the elimination of short rest for many star pitchers in postseason tournaments.

Getting to the 120 max is difficult for most high school pitchers.

“Generally speaking, your typical pretty good high school pitcher … will start to bog down somewhere around 80, 85 pitches,” Alexander said.

Centennial coach Rob Baughman doesn’t like the added burden of tracking opponents’ pitch counts, but agrees with the concept of protecting pitchers.

“We’re not going to leave a kid in longer than 90 to 100 pitches,” Baughman said. “Even if we’re winning or losing, we’re going to take him out.”

Franklin coach Jon Whipple tries to keep his starters in the 85-95 range on nights when they are throwing well.

“I think there’s no doubt that it’s going to be a huge factor come postseason, because you’re always going to try to get your best guy out there as many times as you can,” Whipple said of the new rule. “So, I think for our (district) tournament, as tight as everybody is going to end up probably being, you’re going to be scratching and clawing for everything.”

Sky-high pitch counts

There are plenty of stories about pitchers with sky-high pitch counts at all levels of baseball.

“My senior year in college (at Lipscomb), our No. 1 pitcher was near the postseason in a must-win ballgame and his career was going to be done,” Christ Presbyterian Academy coach Larry Nesbitt said. “I don’t know what his official pitch count was, but it was pushing 200 and I think we ended up winning 13-11.”

Texas reliever Austin Wood’s pitch count reached 169 in a 25-inning win in 2009 over Boston College – the longest game in NCAA history.

The left-hander hurled 12-1/3 no-hit innings before finally allowing his first hit in the Longhorns’ 3-2 victory at the Austin Regional.

The seven-hour game was so long there were three seventh-inning stretches.

A Hume-Fogg pitcher threw about 180 pitches in his final career appearance when he begged his coach to remain in a postseason game about 10 years ago.

“The old rule definitely needed to be considered,” said Nesbitt, whose team finished second in AA last year after winning it in 2015. “You get to the region week and you have to win on Monday and you have to win on Friday, so many coaches would throw (star pitchers) Monday and Friday. And if they won that Friday game, they would they would throw them in Game One of the state tournament and bring them back for the state championship game on Friday.”

That’s four starts in two weeks, a grueling and possibly damaging stretch for any pitcher regardless of talent or conditioning.

Franklin Road Academy coach Jon Wilson, who pitched in the minor leagues with the Texas Rangers’ farm system for three seasons, thinks the pitch-count rule is a step in the right direction.

“As a player growing up, I think was overused,” said Wilson, who led FRA to the Division II-A title in his first season as coach in 2016. “I think when a coach has a player that has some success, then the natural inclination is going to be to use that pitcher as the rules dictate. If there’s a rule in place, I think coaches are going to go right up to whatever they think is within that rule.”

As a reliever at Winthrop, there were stretches where Wilson would pitch three straight days or in both games of a doubleheader.

“In regards to the TSSAA rule, I think something did need to change from last year,” Wilson said. “I just think that particular rule didn’t necessarily address the issue of rest and pitches and stress on pitchers’ arms like a pitch-count rule attempts to do.”

Wilson doesn’t think a player should throw over 100 pitches in a game.

Battle Ground Academy coach Jonny Hackett, who underwent two shoulder surgeries as a middle infielder at Brentwood and Christian Brothers University, doesn’t want overuse by his pitchers to cause injuries for them.

“You definitely don’t want to do something knowingly that’s going to put a kid in harm’s way,” Hackett said. “Nobody ever wants to see a kid have surgery. I don’t want to push (a pitcher) to a point where he’s laboring so bad that he’s throwing differently and harm himself. I think any rule intended to protect players is always good in my mind.”

Pitchers’ takes

CPA pitcher David Bates, a 6-foot-5 Vanderbilt signee, has been following American Sports Medicine Institute pitch-count guidelines that are similar to the TSSAA rule since he was in the eighth grade.

“I stick to it pretty strictly,” Bates said. “I don’t break it ever. My pitching coach recommended it.”

Bates (9-1, 1.61 ERA, 106 strikeouts, 60-2/3 innings in 2016) tries to never go over 105 pitches.

“I’m really conservative about that stuff,” Bates said. “I know that arm safety is the No. 1 thing for me, because if you’re a good pitcher, but you’re on the bench because your arm is hurt, you’re really not much help to the team at all.”

One of the most challenging moments for an elite pitcher is coming out of an important postseason game.

That happened to Bates when he threw a career-high 120 pitches in a 6-2 sectional win at Sycamore last year.

“I was not coming out because I was so invested in the game, which, looking back on it right now, wasn’t the smartest decision,” Bates said. “I should have come out probably at 110 (when coach Nesbitt made a mound visit), but I decided to keep going. Definitely, I would say emotion plays a huge thing into it out on the mound. It’s a win-or-go-home game.”

Bates thinks if something like that happens again this season, he would look at the big picture and exit the game.

“My lat and my rear deltoid were so sore,” said Bates, referring to back, arm and shoulder muscles.

He isn’t likely to push his luck much in the next two months before joining Vanderbilt, the 2014 Division I national champion and 2015 runner-up.

“I really don’t want to do anything right now that would jeopardize my career in the future,” said Bates, whose dad, Randy, played basketball at Tennessee, but works at Vanderbilt as a computer programmer.

Brentwood pitcher Patrick Queener likes the rule because it protects players’ arms.

“It keeps us safe,” Queener said. “Nobody really doesn’t like it. We have to strategize more with our pitching, but I think it’s a good thing overall.”