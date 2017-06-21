Highly contagious canine influenza detected in Tennessee

By ASHLEY COKER

A contagious strain of canine influenza has been detected in the state of Tennessee.

State Veterinarian Charles Hatcher is encouraging pet owners to watch for abnormal behavior after four cases of the virus were confirmed in East Tennessee by the UT College of Veterinary Medicine.

Three of the infected dogs are believed to have contracted the virus at a dog show in Perry, Georgia, according to a media release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The fourth dog had no connection to the show or the infected dogs, according to UT College of Veterinary Medicine.

The virus is highly contagious and can affect both dogs and cats. Pets can be infected through direct contact, nasal secretions or contact with contaminated objects.

There is no evidence that people can contract the disease, according to the release.

“At this time, reports of canine influenza have been limited to East Tennessee,” Hatcher said. “But we encourage dog owners across the state to keep a close eye on their pets’ health, especially if they have co-mingled with other dogs or participated in dog shows.”

Symptoms of canine influenza include:

•Persistent cough

•Discharge from the nose or eyes

•Sneezing

•Lethargy

•Loss of appetite

•Fever

Most dog that come in contact with the virus will become ill. This is particularly dangerous for puppies, elderly dogs and dogs with pre-existing conditions, according to the release.

“Canine influenza is usually a mild disease, resembling kennel cough,” according to UT College of Veterinary Medicine. “The course of infection of most canine influenzas is generally two to three weeks.​”

There is a vaccine for the one strain of canine influenza. Pet parents are encouraged to ask their veterinarian about this vaccine.

Tips from the state veterinarian:

Make sure dogs are up-to-date on all appropriate vaccinations

Wash hands after contact with any dogs

Avoid co-mingling dogs

Do not share equipment or toys between dogs.

Immediately isolate any dog that shows signs of illness and contact a veterinarian

As of June 21, UT College of Veterinary Medicine has tested two more dogs for canine influenza. Both dogs came back negative for the virus. No new illnesses have been diagnosed to date.