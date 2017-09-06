Highway Commission OKs run, cycling event, paving funds

By BROOKE WANSER

The Williamson County Highway Commission on Wednesday morning covered a short agenda as they prepared for a county traffic strategy meeting in the afternoon.

They approved a running event and a cycling event on county roads, and set aside money for road paving projects.

Agenda items:

The commission unanimously voted in favor of allowing the Nolensville Running Club to utilize Kidd Road, McFarlin Road, Fly Road, Rocky Springs Road, Rocky Fork Road, and York Road to conduct the second annual Rollin’ Nolen 10-Mile Run. The charity fundraising event will be held October 28, 2017, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of a request to use various Williamson County roads for Cycle for Life, a charity bicycle event to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which will be held on September 16, 2017.

The commission voted unanimously to appropriate $8,000 for the highway department budget for paving expenses. The money will come from highway privilege tax funds.

There is a traffic strategy meeting Wednesday evening at 5:30, in which Williamson County officials will discuss ways to manage traffic congestion. The meeting will be held at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, at 1320 W. Main Street in Franklin.

