Historian sees nation moving past the Civil War slavery discussion

By KELLY GILFILLAN

Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, has seen many things change in his 12 years in Franklin.

As a historian, the change he feels coming now is one which is hard to explain.

The removal of historical monuments across the South has created a fresh conversation about the erasing of our country’s history. This conversation, though, also is creating an awareness about the Civil War, its causes, and its effects, among younger generations that have a wider global view.

While doing research for his upcoming book on a Union soldier pivotal in the Battle of Franklin, Gen. George D. Wagner, Jacobson saw a deep resentment for what much of the Northern populous considered open rebellion. Wagner described secession with words like “treason” and “insurrection.” Jacobson, through his research, began to see this attitude which came across as “you are with us or against us.”

More than a century and a half later, feelings about the war remain strong.

“I want people to think or rethink the war and its aftermath. What caused it? How have we struggled with its results? The fact is the Union was preserved and slavery was abolished,” Jacobson said. “But what happened afterwards?

“I would encourage, if not implore, people to not be trapped by the singular argument that history is being erased by the removal of monuments. There is something much bigger at work, and it is happening right in front of us. We have to work to understand what is going on rather than discount it.”

Jacobson is hoping to create a conversation, one that might or might not help bring on some sort of change. He feels like it is time to talk and so he is inviting the public to do so beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, in the Fleming Center at Carnton. The free lecture series kicks off with “America, the Confederacy and the future of our Civil War.”

Jacobson feels that the change has been coming for 30-35 years. Scholarly works began to surface in the 1970s and ’80s which provided a shift in perspective about the Civil War, particularly its ever-present, ever-denied relationship to slavery by some in the South.

These shifts were accelerated in 1990 when 40 million Americans watched Ken Burns’ 1990 American television nine-part miniseries “The Civil War.” This series provided the public with what was perhaps their first view of many of the archival photographs, speech excerpts, and biographical accounts of the violence, the determination, the guts, the doom and the glory of both Federal and Confederate troops.

In 2015, the series was presented again on its 25th anniversary, which coincided with the 150th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

“What the series did boldly address was that the Civil War was definitively about slavery,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson believes these factors were perhaps a shift in acceptance by a new generation of socially-conscious 20-40-year olds who will not tolerate the idea that the political and cultural divisions which led to the Civil War were not about slavery. Not only has there been a shift in this area of thinking, but a conversation continues that seems to want to move past some of the discussions of the past and into such areas as Reconstruction.

“It’s like when you are watching a wave crash up on to a beach. You are fascinated and you don’t know what will happen. But what is left is what I am waiting to see,” Jacobson said.

“What I hope to see is a nation standing together ready to move past this issue. Maybe what people are calling political correctness is, in fact, just correct.”