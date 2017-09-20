Brentwood Historic Commission aims to educate and be accessible with new Facebook page

By LANDON WOODROOF

For years, Brentwood’s Historic Commission has finally decided to expand its communications beyond the semi-annual newsletter, The Bugle, and have created their very own Facebook page.

In the past few weeks, the page has featured videos and historical tidbits about various aspects of the city’s history.

The Facebook page is something the commission had been considering for a while.

“In the age of social media we were trying to figure out how to inform a larger audience of our message,” Deanna Lambert, the city’s community relations director and a member of the commission, said. “Facebook seems like a good platform to put out there information about Brentwood history that people don’t know.”

Lambert has played a key role in the Facebook page so far. She recently posted a video about Brentwood’s historically African American Hardscuffle community, which was located along Church Street. She also posted an interview with longtime Brentwood resident, Dave Chambers, which was conducted by commission chair, Anne Goad.

She is currently working on a video about the Boiling Spring Academy, which is open intermittently for public tours and for special programs for area elementary schoolers. Current events, like site tours, will be a regular part of the Facebook page.

The city has a large collection of past interviews with residents related to Brentwood history. Many of those reside at the Brentwood Library.

“I think in the works we’ll be re-looking at some of those videos and re-digitizing them to make them more current for people to check out,” Historic Commission member Sherry Hammond said.

The commission also has an oral history committee that is planning future interviews.

“As we find people who have lived in Brentwood all their lives it’s interesting to see how far Brentwood has progressed and how it was way back in the day,” she said.

Hammond intends to take on a larger role in maintaining the Facebook page in the coming weeks. She hopes that the page will be a valuable resource to longtime residents wanting to brush up on city history. However, she also wants it to be an educational source for recently transplanted citizens who may know little about their new home’s past.

“People move in here and they have no idea about the history of Brentwood, and if they’re interested in history it’s something I think that people would like to read about,” she said.

Lambert said that if you are supportive of the commission’s new Facebook page, there is an easy way to show it.

“We encourage anyone to like our page,” she said. “If you like Brentwood history this will be a fun way to learn about it.”