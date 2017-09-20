Graduate of Historic Nolensville School shares memories ahead of Sunday’s reunion

By LANDON WOODROOF

Carrie Stephenson and Billy Ozburn met each other in the early 1940s at the Historic Nolensville School. Of course, back then there was nothing “historical” about it. It had just opened a few years before in 1937.

Stephenson and Ozburn were in the same third grade class. They quickly became sweethearts.

“We wrote notes, love notes to each other,” Carrie Ozburn recalled on Wednesday afternoon. She’s had that last name now for nearly 65 years now.

One time, she remembered, they got caught.

“I think I had torn them up and maybe got some on the floor, and I had to pick it all up,” she said.

Both she and Billy were from Nolensville, saw all its changes over the years. Carrie was born at home on a farm where Bent Creek is now. She has moved three times in her life, but never outside of her hometown.

Billy passed away in 2012 at the age of 80, just a few months before the Nolensville Historical Society began renovations on the school where he and his wife used to pass their secret declarations of love.

This weekend Carrie Ozburn will step back inside the school to meet and reconnect with other alumni who undoubtedly have their own memories of the place to share. The Nolensville Historic School Reunion will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 in the school’s gymnasium.

That gymnasium was only just being built with bricks from an obsolete World War II recruitment office when Ozburn graduated from the eighth grade in 1948. She said that when the school started about a decade earlier it went through the tenth grade, but attendance was so low that older kids were soon sent to other schools, like Franklin High School, instead.

There were two teachers and four rooms at the school when she attended.

“We didn’t have bathrooms,” she said. “We had outdoor toilets. And we didn’t have city water. We had a well and a well house back behind the school. And we played all kinds of games.”

Ozburn returned to the school many years later, in 1965, this time as a secretary and bookkeeper. The school grew so overcrowded following integration that Ozburn remembered having to partition off the gymnasium to create new classrooms.

She stayed there, sharing a tiny office with the principle, until the school closed in 1972.

She went on to work at Nolensville Elementary School until 1996.

Ozburn has kept up with some of her fellow historic school graduates over the years.

“I have five buddies that we went to school together, and we go to lunch once a month,” she said.

Ozburn sits on a committee of alumni that started planning the reunion this past spring. The reunion will be the first one of its kind.

“We are so excited about it,” she said.

A number of people have already RSVP’ed, so Ozburn is expecting a pretty good size crowd. The alumni will be able to mingle around the museum that sits inside the school now, seeing what memories things like the Nolensville Sports Hall of Fame exhibit, the 4-H history room or the 1937 kitchen stir up inside them.

“We hope everybody will have a good time just talking and eating cookies and drinking punch,” Ozburn said.

For more information about the event you can contact Carrie Ozburn at 615-776-5168 or email nolensvillemuseum@gmail.com