Historic Nolensville School to host sale Tuesday and Thursday

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Historic Nolensville School will be offloading some surplus items at a sale this week.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Thursday, Sept. 28, the school will sell things like glassware, knick-knacks, various household items and small furniture. Money raised from the sale will go to benefit the Nolensville Historical Society’s “Cool the School” campaign. That campaign is seeking to raise $50,000 to install air conditioning in the historic school’s gymnasium.

Food trucks will be onsite for both days of the sale. On Tuesday, Florinda’s will offer Mexican food to shoppers while on Thursday, 2 Girls N’ a Hot Dog will be at the school.

The Historic School Museum has accepted donations from residents over the years with the understanding that excess items may be sold and the proceeds donated back to the museum.

Historic School Museum Director Michelle Jenkins said there are several reasons for this first-ever museum surplus sale. For one thing, Jenkins hopes that the sale will get more people to visit the museum, tour its exhibits and learn about Nolensville history. There is also a desire to raise money for the “Cool the School” campaign.

Lastly, Jenkins said the museum could use a good decluttering.

“You know how it is, you start accumulating things,” Jenkins said.

She said that if this surplus sale was successful, the museum would likely hold another one toward the end of October.