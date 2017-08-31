Historic sites will add “long-neglected” stories of slavery

Above, slave quarters at Carnton Plantation. // SUBMITTED

The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced new tours on the subject of slavery

to begin on Tues, Sept. 12.

The tour, titled “Slavery and the Enslaved,” will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Carter House and Carnton. The tour will focus on slavery as an institution and on specific individuals who were enslaved at each site.

“I am excited to delve into the perspective of the enslaved individuals who lived on farms such as Carter House and Carnton,” said Kristi Farrow, a genealogist with the Battle of Franklin Trust who will lead the tours. “To be able to travel with them through their journey to reclaim their humanity is such an important and long-neglected part of our story.”

The tours will take place at Carter House on Tuesdays and Carnton on Thursdays. Tickets are $25 and the tour will last approximately 90 minutes, beginning at 10 a.m. at both sites.

Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust added, “It is important to tell the stories of all who lived at Carter House and Carnton and this includes the those who were enslaved at both sites. We look forward to sharing their stories and continuing to educate visitors about the Battle of Franklin, but also about those who lived and worked at Carter House and Carnton both before and after the Civil War.”

Tickets are available online and tours may be booked outside of the scheduled times on Monday-Thursday, based on availability. For additional information and to book a tour, email Meagan Wuest at meagan@boft.org.

The Battle of Franklin Trust is located at 1345 Eastern Flank Circle in Franklin. Visit www.boft.org or call 615-786-1864 for more information.