Suspect charged in Sunday hit and run on Edmondson Pike

A Brentwood man is out on bond following his arrest in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Edmondson Pike this past Sunday, March 5.

A woman was jogging just before noon on the 800 block of Edmondson Pike near the Whetstone subdivision when she was struck by a car, according to information provided by Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh with the Brentwood Police Department. The car reportedly left the scene, but a witness was able to get its license plate number. That witness gave the number to police.

About half-an-hour after police were notified, they were able to locate the vehicle at the home of the suspected driver, who they took into custody. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Walsh said.

Joshua P. Kellon, 34, of Brentwood, has been charged with Vehicular Assault, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Failure to Report an Accident. His bond was set at $13,000, but he has since made bond, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. His first scheduled court appearance is on March 16.