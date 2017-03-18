Hit songwriters perform on Apr. 7 in fundraiser for Gilda’s Club

Hit songwriters Jill Colucci and Chas Sandford headline the 9th Annual Brentwood United Methodist Women Songwriters Night on Apr. 7 benefitting Gilda’s Club Nashville.

Tickets are $10 in advance for the event, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Youth Tabernacle of the church, at 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood 37027. Tickets will be available from United Methodist Women members, as well as on March 26 and April 2 on the breezeways of the church, and at the church reception desk until the event.

Jill Colucci is a multi-platinum winning songwriter who wrote No. 1 hit Song of the Year “No One Else on Earth,” which was sung by Wynonna Judd, and “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” for Travis Tritt, as well as “Anymore,” which she co-wrote with Tritt. Her songs have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Chas Sandford has received 12 ASCAP “Most Performed Songs” awards, including the multi-platinum hit “Missing You,” recorded by John Waite, “What Kind of Man Would I Be” by Chicago, and “Talk To Me” by Stevie Nicks. In addition to his writing, he is an acclaimed artist and guitarist, as well as a producer, engineer and recording studio owner.

Gilda’s Club Nashville provides support to adults and children with cancer, as well as to their family members and friends. They offer formal support groups, informational programs, and activities including guitar lessons. Membership is free.