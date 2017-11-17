Holiday at the Barn will feature Nolensville businesses, Santa Claus this Sunday

By LANDON WOODROOF

Santa Claus will join a host of local business owners this Sunday at a special event in Nolensville.

Holiday at the Barn will feature 26 local businesses, offering a variety of shopping options for the holiday season. If you get hungry, 2 Girls ‘N a Dog and Papa Boudreaux’s Cajun Cafe and Catering Co. will be set up outside selling food.

Kris Kringle himself will also be at the barn to take free photos with kids.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to give back as well at the event. Donations will be accepted for Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee’s Walk for Wishes fundraiser.

Holiday at the Barn will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2034 Williams Road.

Plans for the event have blossomed since organizer Amy McCormac first came up with the idea. Her husband actually built the barn where the event will be held.

“Originally, it was just going to be me and four other girls I’m friends with,” McCormac said. “We have small local businesses and we wanted to get together and have a little holiday event.”

McCormac soon heard from someone associated with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee eager to take part in the event. The idea resonated strongly with McCormac who is the daughter of a 2-year-old girl, Layla, who has a rare genetic disorder.

“When she mentioned children with disorders or life-threatening disabilities I wanted to do something mainly for them,” McCormac said. “That’s what started it all.”

Word soon spread and before she knew it, McCormac had signed up 26 local vendors for Holiday at the Barn.

Many of those vendors have posted messages on the event Facebook page describing their products.

Free gift wrapping will be available at the barn.