Holiday food drive is under way now at Parks and Rec facilities

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Williamson County Parks and Recreation has launched a holiday food drive benefiting One Generation Away, a hunger relief agency providing food to Williamson County residents.

The agency is asking the public to help those in need with a donation of non-perishable food. Desired items are: spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, canned chicken, boxed chicken dinners, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, applesauce, cereal and oatmeal, mixed vegetables, green beans and soups.

Donations will be accepted at the following Williamson County Parks and Recreation facilities through Dec. 9: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road; the Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive; the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.; and the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave.

Collected items will be distributed in holiday food baskets to needy Williamson County residents.

For more information about One Generation Away, please visit www.onegenaway.com.