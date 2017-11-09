Holiday fun down Highway 31

‘Tis the season for festivities and holiday eats! The weekend after Thanksgiving holds one of the best Saturdays of the whole year: November 25. You still have loved ones in town, you’ve been snacking on Turkey Day leftovers and it’s finally acceptable to blast your favorite carols. With all that in mind, we’ve planned the perfect road trip for you! One day, three A. Marshall Family Foods favorites! Let’s get started…

Hop on Highway 31 and cue up your holly jolly playlist on Spotify. Your first stop is Homestead Manor to check out Holiday Village! Shop your way through the barn where local vendors are selling hand-crafted and home-grown items like custom jewelry and wood masterpieces, hand-poured candles, paintings and leather goods, natural soaps, baked goods, jams and more. There will be food trucks, activities for the kids, s’mores, hot cocoa, a cash bar and even SANTA! You can spend {almost} the entire day there spreading holiday cheer. Click here to see a list of vendors!

Don’t get too full just yet! Two stops to go.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” on your way down Highway 31 to Columbia! After hours of shopping and sugar, it’ll be time for a some real and wonderful food at Puckett’s, located at 15 Public Square. Sit a while and refuel with classic Southern barbecue + a skillet of Piggy Mac in our cozy restaurant where you’ll feel right at home. We also recommend a Puckett’s brew {or two} — you’ve earned it!

Better save room for dessert! You’ve got one final stop. Stroll right next door for ice cream and coffee from Hattie Jane’s Creamery. The Columbia location has all your favorite classics, plus seasonal ice cream flavors like Cinnamon and Candied Pecan. Every day should end with something sweet, don’t you think?

Settle into your food coma and turn up your favorite Christmas album for the ride home. You’ve succeeded at one of the best day-trips this season has to offer. Bonus points for wearing a holiday sweater or bringing an actual reindeer along for the ride!

This article was brought to you by THE PUCKETT’S® BLOG.