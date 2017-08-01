Home builders file lawsuit against county over education impact fee

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER
The Home Builder’s Association of Middle Tennessee, along with eight developers, has filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court, stating that Williamson County’s education impact fee is improper.
The lawsuit is against the county, which implemented the fee on new home construction last year in an attempt to collect additional revenue to help pay for schools.
“This is an important issue to Williamson County residents and feel it is important to inform people of the fee and our efforts to fight its implementation,” said Jim Argo, communications director for the homebuilders, in an email.
County Mayor Rogers Anderson said in a statement that if the educational impact fee were dismantled, the only other option would be to raise property taxes.
“We intend to vigorously defend the educational impact fee so that we can continue to provide the best education for the students of Williamson County,” Anderson said.
He said the County Commission was very deliberate in the process of developing and implementing the fee, so new residential development would help offset the costs of new schools from growth.
“We are disappointed the Home Builders Association and a number of developers have chosen to challenge the educational impact fee during a time of great need for educational funding,” Anderson said.
Dr. Mike Looney, superintendent of schools, reached Tueday, said he was also “disappointed.”
“I’m disappointed,” he said. “We need the money. But, that’s not in our wheelhouse, that’s in the county’s wheelhouse.”
The county sets funding for schools and has more than a $500 million backlog of school projects. County officials have said once implemented the educational impact fee could generate around $25 million a year.
The fee was approved by the county commission this past November and went into effect beginning on March 1, 2017. Commissioners mandated that only one-half (1/2) of the fee rate would be assessed between March 1 and Aug. 31, 2017.
Beginning on Sept. 1, 2017, the full impact fee rate will be assessed. The full rate outside the Franklin Special School District ranges from $2,827.00 on homes of 1,399 square feet or less to $11,210.00 on homes of 3,400 square feet or more. Incremental steps are in between, based on square footage.
Inside the Franklin Special School District, the full fee will range from $1,145.00 to $3,745. The FSSD is a K-8 system that feeds into Williamson County High Schools, so the fee is calculated only on the potential need for high school capital improvements.
A press release sent to media by the homebuilders stated that there were 11 talking points the public should know. Those points are:
- Young families moving to Williamson County are being asked to pay the same property taxes and sales tax as existing residents. However, they are being required to pay an additional impact fee up to $12,000 for the same services provided to existing residents who are not required to pay the fee. 2.The county is changing the rules in the middle of the game. Homebuilders who have obtained approval of the plats for their planned subdivisions should not be required to pay additional fees which they did not know about when they got the financing for their projects.
- It is grossly unfair to make residents of a new subdivision pay for new school construction in another portion of the county, which will not benefit their children at all.
- Homebuilders and their customers in Williamson County already pay two Adequate Facilities Taxes on new homes they construct. Each tax is $1.00 per square foot.
- The Educational Impact Fee will (in most cases) more than double the amount they pay to the county in taxes and fees on each new home.
- Williamson County imposes the highest taxes and fees on new home construction of any county in Tennessee.
- Homebuilders are tired of being singled out to bear the brunt of funding new school construction.
- Homebuilders do not create the need for new school construction. They just respond to the demand for new homes.
- Adding more fees to new home construction is an additional impediment to making homes more affordable for working class and median income families.
- Impact fees are different from taxes. The courts require impact fees to be used to directly benefit the developments from which the fees are collected.
- Williamson County has other options available for funding new school construction: Sales tax revenue, property tax revenue and revenue from an adequate facilities tax on non-residential construction.
