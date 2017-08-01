Home builders file lawsuit against county over education impact fee

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Home Builder’s Association of Middle Tennessee, along with eight developers, has filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court, stating that Williamson County’s education impact fee is improper.

The lawsuit is against the county, which implemented the fee on new home construction last year in an attempt to collect additional revenue to help pay for schools.

“This is an important issue to Williamson County residents and feel it is important to inform people of the fee and our efforts to fight its implementation,” said Jim Argo, communications director for the homebuilders, in an email.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson said in a statement that if the educational impact fee were dismantled, the only other option would be to raise property taxes.

“We intend to vigorously defend the educational impact fee so that we can continue to provide the best education for the students of Williamson County,” Anderson said.

He said the County Commission was very deliberate in the process of developing and implementing the fee, so new residential development would help offset the costs of new schools from growth.

“We are disappointed the Home Builders Association and a number of developers have chosen to challenge the educational impact fee during a time of great need for educational funding,” Anderson said.

Dr. Mike Looney, superintendent of schools, reached Tueday, said he was also “disappointed.”

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “We need the money. But, that’s not in our wheelhouse, that’s in the county’s wheelhouse.”

The county sets funding for schools and has more than a $500 million backlog of school projects. County officials have said once implemented the educational impact fee could generate around $25 million a year.

The fee was approved by the county commission this past November and went into effect beginning on March 1, 2017. Commissioners mandated that only one-half (1/2) of the fee rate would be assessed between March 1 and Aug. 31, 2017.

Beginning on Sept. 1, 2017, the full impact fee rate will be assessed. The full rate outside the Franklin Special School District ranges from $2,827.00 on homes of 1,399 square feet or less to $11,210.00 on homes of 3,400 square feet or more. Incremental steps are in between, based on square footage.

Inside the Franklin Special School District, the full fee will range from $1,145.00 to $3,745. The FSSD is a K-8 system that feeds into Williamson County High Schools, so the fee is calculated only on the potential need for high school capital improvements.

A press release sent to media by the homebuilders stated that there were 11 talking points the public should know. Those points are: