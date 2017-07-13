Home show gets new owners, new name for September event

Tennessee’s largest home show, the Home Decorating and Remodeling Show in Nashville, has been purchased by All Show Services for an undisclosed amount and renamed the Nashville Home Show, according to All Show Services President Eric Udler.

Now in its 34th year, the Nashville Home Show returns Sept. 8-10 to the Music City Center in downtown Nashville with hundreds of exhibitors. Udler also announced HGTV’s John Gidding is headlining the year’s premier home event.

“We are taking the incredible foundation established over three decades by the previous owners and packing it with the latest in inspiring home building and remodeling,” Udler said. “We are also pleased John Gidding, the popular HGTV host, will be presenting two sessions.”

Based in Rockville, Md., All Show Services has a long history of producing shows including the New Jersey Home Show, which takes place annually in Edison. In addition, it produces Super Pet Expo, which is held in Edison and in Chantilly, Va.

From home kitchen and bath remodeling ideas to choosing flooring, paint colors and windows, the Nashville Home Show takes place Sept. 8-10 at the downtown Nashville Music City Center with more than 300 exhibitors.

For more information on exhibiting or attending, visit NashvilleHomeShow.com.