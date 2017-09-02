Home Show opens Friday at Nashville Music City Center

Above, Franklin-based Tennessee Box Beams, featured in the House for Hope Designer Show House, will be Nashville Home Show Exhibitors. // SUBMITTED

Nashville’s largest and longest-running home event, the Nashville Home Show, is set for Sept. 8-10 at the downtown Nashville Music City Center with over 300 home building and remodeling experts, sessions with HGTV Curb Appeal and outdoor living expert John Gidding as well as great DIY projects at the three-day event.

Homeowners will be able to find the most comprehensive home improvement event in the city where they can shop and compare under one roof according to event producer Eric Udler.

“For 34 years, this event has provided home owners inspiration, expert advice and the opportunity to shop, compare and save from hundreds of home improvement experts. We’ve added a HGTV design expert, interior designers converting sheds into inspiring spaces and popular food blogger demos,” Udler said. “This is the can’t miss home event of the season, and, during the show, we are giving away a GE appliance upgrade of your dreams valued at $5,000 from Electronic Express.”

Tickets can be purchased online at NashvilleHomeShow.com where you will also find nearby discount parking.

Boosting home values by sprucing up exterior appearances will be taught during free home show sessions with John Gidding, an architect, designer and host of HGTV’s Designed To Sell and Curb Appeal: The Block. Visitors can take his tips and find resources to implement the ideas at the home show.

The new frontier in outdoor living is the backyard shed which will be showcased in a special shedquarters area of the home show. Tuff Sheds have been transformed into fun spaces by area designers Marcelle Guilbeau, DC 7 Designs, Decorating Den Interiors’ Bohnne Jones and Designs By Tamerah.

With Apple & Oak, an East Nashville boutique hosting the main stage, new companies and products also will be highlighted including imported exotic hardwoods for outdoor projects, new innovation in kitchen cabinets, flooring and shower walls, phone operated home locks and virtually unstainable bedding made in the U.S.A.

Popular Nashville area food bloggers will be demonstrating delicious recipes throughout the event including “That” Susan Williams, The Hungry Waitress, The Local Lady, Luv Cooks, My Paella Travels, Chelsea’s Choices, Lhyme, The Nutrition Adventure, Handmade Healthy and Miranda’s Kitchen Adventures.