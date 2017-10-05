HOME SWEET HOME: A closer look at deck material options

There are next to unlimited options when designing your house, indoors and out. You can find paint colors in thousands of shades, pillows in unlimited patterns and different home materials in abundance.

One area of the home that has benefitted from this unrestricted choice is the deck. Decks used to be limited to one or two types of wood, dark or light, and were treated the same way no matter the climate or type of home design.

Now, there are a multitude of options depending on where you live, your price range and the outdoor look you are going for.

Below, we have listed a few of the most popular choices:

Redwood and Cedar

For a more natural option, many go for redwood and cedar decks. Both of these have rich color and are free of chemicals and preservatives. The natural tannins and oils that exist in the woods make them resistant to rot, decay and insects.

According to experts at the Western Red Cedar Lumber Association, the four best grades of cedar for decking are architect clear, custom clear, architect knotty and custom knotty.

To maintain the natural color and keep it clean, you’ll want to do an annual power wash and apply a stain.

Composites

Composite decking, or decking with materials like Trex, TimberTech, CorrectDeck and Veranda, are some of the most in demand decks today.

They are composed of wood fibers and recycled plastic and make an almost entirely weather and stain-resistant deck. They look like your typical wooden decks and are generally cheaper than plastic lumber. The only true negative to this type of material is the appearance of mold in dark and shaded corners that may not get cleaned as often.

Pressure-treated lumber

This green-tinted choice is still the frontrunner for deck material today. It is affordable and readily available all over the U.S. On the downside, it is not super durable and tends to crack, split or warp after years of use. However, 75% of decks are still constructed with pressure-treated lumber.

Aluminum

Although this material is far from “all the rage,” it is a great substitute to your standard wooden deck. It will not rust, rot, warp, splinter or crack. It also cannot catch fire and keeps away wood-boring insects. Not to mention, its great for the environment! It is completely recyclable.

It also, surprisingly, does not get hot under the sun’s rays. However, it is the most expensive option.

