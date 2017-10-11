HOME SWEET HOME: Getting the most for your home

The decision to sell your house can seem like a daunting task and getting top dollar is always the goal!

Your real estate agent should help walk you through the process of evaluating your home and give you honest feedback and suggestions in order to get the most for your home. Below are some key tips to follow that will increase your home’s value and appeal.

First and foremost, you need to set a proper price. There are many outside factors you cannot control that will determine your list price. These include your neighborhood, school districts, other homes that have sold in your area, and the number of other homes for sale. What you can control is the condition, look, features, and even the feel of your home in order to give the best impression possible.

The first 30 days on the market are going to be the busiest and best times to show your home. Therefore, it should be priced well from the start and be in the best showing condition. First, start with the outside or “curb appeal” of the home. The lawn should be well manicured and the landscaping should be trimmed and neat. Adding some seasonal blooming flowers, repainting the front door, and even adding a decorative wreath, will all aid in the first impression when a potential buyer first arrives at your home.

Inside of course is as important as well. Hopefully, your realtor will have had an honest conversation about the condition of your home. Often times putting a little money into home improvements can have a big impact on how fast a home will sell. The kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and painting are some of the biggest impacts you can make. Minimizing clutter, neutral decor, depersonalizing and updating fixtures are also quick fixes that can make an impact on your homes appeal. Cleaning your house will play a large role as well. Often times it is worth it to hire someone to do a thorough deep cleaning. You want to be sure and include blinds, moldings, windows, fans, and of course, flooring.

Ease of showing will also be a factor in how quickly you sell and will maximize the number of potential buyers that view your property. Having pets out of the house or confined, keeping your home in showing condition and being flexible about showing times, all factor into having good activity on your home. Highlighting your homes assets, and pricing it right will help you get the most for your home.

