HOME SWEET HOME: Picking the perfect countertops with Ellen Sherwood Design

By REBEKAH JONES

Light, dark, marble, quartz, granite. Picking out a new countertop color and material is exhausting; however, it is vital to creating your dream kitchen.

When remodeling, countertops are one of the first things you will want to pick out. They are the backdrop to any space they are a part of and tie the whole room together.

At Ellen Sherwood Design, there is no shortage of options when it comes to the type of countertop you’d like, or the help you need to have them installed.

Michelle Sherwood, owner of Ellen Sherwood Design, spoke with the Home Page and gave some hot takes on what customers have been reaching for, what she sees design trends she is seeing and how to achieve your kitchen dream goals.

Quartz

“Right now, quartz is very in demand,” Sherwood said. “We’re seeing a lot of requests for quartz.”

With quartz, the manufacturing process allows for a much wider range of colors and hues than you’ll be able to find in natural stones such as marble and granite. It is a hard surface material, but is non-porous, which many homeowners find appealing. This nonporous feature means it won’t chip or crack like other countertops. At Ellen Sherwood Design, several of their quartz counters also come with a highly popular matte option, adding a classic but contemporary touch to your kitchen, bar or bathroom.

On the opposing end, while quartz is “in” right now, some might argue that it won’t be in a few years. As Sherwood said, it is currently trending. However, this trend may not last long. It also has a slightly higher price point due to its lovely finish and durability.

Granite

As far as natural stones go, Sherwood says that granite is an all-time customer favorite. While quartz often mimics granite, some just want the real deal.

Not only do granite counters have the natural aesthetic appeal, they are the one of the most affordable options. The type of stone used in granite is the most readily available, making it cheaper to purchase. Since it is composed of so many different crystals, granite also has the ability to mimic marble. Granite is marble without the expense.

Marble

While marble countertops are often more expensive, they have ornate veining and beautiful finishes that you won’t be able to find in any other stone. The gleaming surface of marble countertops pairs better with gold, silver and chrome than any other stone. In addition, you never have to worry about it going out of style.

On the downside, they tend to stain and over the years, will most likely begin to have small scratches. Marble is a high maintenance stone. In order to take the best care of this porous surface, Ellen Sherwood Design recommends sealing the surface in order to keep stains out and wear and tear to a minimum.

Once you have picked out the perfect countertops for you, Ellen Sherwood Design is locked, loaded and ready to install. They have professional installation services backed by a one-year guarantee and a full fabrication process that they do in house before bringing the materials to you.

For more information, you can visit the store and showroom at 7106 Crossroads Boulevard in Cool Springs or call (615) 376-6122. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment.