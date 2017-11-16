HOME SWEET HOME: Should I take my home off the market for the holidays?

Tis the season to be jolly, but what about your home that you’ve put up for sale? Should you take your home off the market for the holidays and then place it back on the market after the season is over? This is a question Sotheby’s International real estate agent, Chris Mannino gets asked every year and he said it is a bit of a tricky one to answer.

He said there are two things to consider.

First, everyone knows the market slows considerably during the holiday season. However, he has found that the buyers in the marketplace during the holiday season are some of the most serious buyers you will find all year.

“If they didn’t really need to buy a home during the holidays, you can bet they would hold off till after the new year, but that’s exactly why they’re looking now – they don’t have a choice,” Mannino said. “They are serious about buying and will most likely not be as picky as those who are more or less window shopping in January and February.”

Another great reason to keep your home on the market during the season is the inventory typically drops because many people do take their home off the market and specifically do not list their home that time of year, so you, the seller, reaps the benefit.

However, there is a down side to this situation depending on the home. If your home is a total mess during the holiday season—over-decorated, kids toys everywhere, Christmas lights strung across your pathways— you might reconsider.

What Mannino said he suggest to clients is “if they can keep the decorations simple and elegant, and they can maintain an organized home, wait it out. You might just find that perfect buyer for your home and have an even happier holiday.”