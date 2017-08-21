HOME SWEET HOME: Tips for watering your lawn

By REBEKAH JONES

Luckily today, we have enough resources and technology to be able to water our lawns whenever we want or need. However, with this freedom comes lots of responsibility. If you water your lawn too much, it will drown. Not enough, it will dry up quickly. Other things such as time of day, type of sprinkler and times per week are all vital to having a happy, healthy green lawn. Below are some top tips for keeping your lawn fresh and flourishing.

WHEN to water your lawn

Even though it may seem to be common sense, the best time to water your lawn is in the morning. In the morning, the temperature is cooler and lower winds cause less movement of water droplets. In the middle of the day, water evaporates quickly due to the sun’s hot rays. In the evening, water tends to just sit on the grass, not absorb. This can cause diseases or even fungus growth.

Tip: Optimal time for watering is between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

HOW MUCH

Make sure the water seeps into the soil about six inches. To test exactly how long that takes, upon first watering you should dig up the soil to see where the water has reached. After figuring out how much time is needed to reach six inches deep, continue that timing each day you water.

HOW OFTEN

When you look around, you probably notice that most people with sprinkler systems water their lawn almost every day. You should generally only water your lawn twice a week.

Tip: Water once a week for clay soil and every three days for sandy soils. Make sure to figure out which type of soil you have. It is crucial to the lawn’s health!

WHAT to use

There are two main types of sprinklers: oscillating and pulsating. Pulsating is by far the best choice here because it shoots the water out in horizontal patterns instead of vertical, which shoots water straight up. The vertical spray, or oscillating, falls victim to a much higher rate of evaporation. For smaller yards, a hose end sprinkler is best.

THE EASY WAY OUT

Of course, if you are completely non-maintenance, you can forego watering all together. Your lawn will go with the seasons and natural rain patterns, lying dormant in the winter and thriving in shower season.