HOME SWEET HOME: Why black belongs in your decorating palette

Black really is the new black. At least according to the The Decorologist Kristie Barnett. She shows us how a judicious dose of black can add instant drama to any room.

By KRISTIE BARNETT

I often use a little of the color black in the overall color palettes I create for clients.

There are several reasons why you should use a black paint color in your home. I’m going to show you what those are by featuring black paint color placement in my recent collaborative project with Kole Custom Home Builders.

1) A black paint color adds formality and sophistication.

Here was the build-out of the breakfast area of the new home. The builder used horizontal shiplap to create texture for the walls of this room.

before

I specified white for the shiplap walls and trim, all in a semi-gloss finish for easy clean-up and light reflection. I had the painters top the room with a darkish grayed blue color and finish it out with a black paint color on the windows. Just the windows here, not the trim around the windows.

Even this informal breakfast room – it’s shiplap, afterall – looks a bit more formal with the eyeliner effect of a black paint color on the windows.

Here’s the before of the kitchen in the house:

before

The after is a stunning example of using a black paint color in a white kitchen design. Here, I had them paint the windows AND window trim black for dramatic effect. The island is black, too, of course – which pulls out the veining in the countertops. That black range hood just tops it off beautifully. You’ll notice the shiplap breakfast room is just off to the left of this photo.

I decided to have them paint ALL the windows of this house a black color, so it’s a thread that runs throughout the entire space. The light fixtures and the fireplace tile repeat the black color. Looking at it after the fact, I wish I had had them do the backs of the bookcases black, as well. Hindsight is 20/20 . . .

2) A black paint color emphasizes focal points.

This upstairs bonus room needed a light color on the walls, as well as a focal point.

before

Light gray walls and white trim brightened things up, while the black windows, wood beams, and light fixtures draw you back into the cavernous room.

The black fireplace tile definitely draws your eye.

The master bedroom had lots of interesting architectural detail to work with.

before

To avoid it becoming too busy, I specified a white paint color for the trim and ceiling beams. The black windows emphasizes the views and the warm gray paint color is a soothing choice for a master bedroom.

3) A black paint color can draw your eye through a space.

A little black at the end of a hall or corridor can draw you down a hall or across the room, like the black windows you encounter when you hit the landing of the stairs.

And, last but not least:

4) A black paint color can keep a space from becoming too saccharine.

Here’s another lovely bedroom. The softest gray green on the walls and a gray blue ceiling could have looked too “sweet” without a little black paint color in the space. Sometimes something sweet could use a little salt:

There’s lots of ways to enhance your architecture with a black paint color. Check out my posts about black doors, as well as other things you may want to paint black.

Kristie Barnett is an award-winning expert in Residential Paint Color, Home Staging, & Decoration. She earned graduate degrees in both Psychology and Education in her previous career, and is now an Expert Psychological Stager™, interior decorator, and creator of interior and exterior color palettes both locally and across the United States. Kristie has authored two books and has written nearly 1,000 design and color articles for her blog and other publications. She is currently a contributing writer for Everyday Home Magazine and Style Home Page.