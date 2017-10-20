HOME SWEET HOME: 10 tips for winter-proofing your home

Although the last few months have seemed anything but headed towards cold weather, don’t let them trick you. Winter in Tennessee settles in quite early and you’ll want to make sure to start maintenance for the season before it hits.

If you are unsure of where to begin or how, follow these simple steps that State Farm experts swear by:

Clean air conditioners.

Wipe down the unit, clear debris from the surrounding area, and hose off the unit. Once it’s completely dry, cover the air conditioner and turn off the water shutoff valve, if your system has one. Remove window units and store them indoors to prevent window drafts. If you can’t remove your window unit, close the vents and protect it from the elements with an air conditioner cover. If you can’t rem

Drain sprinkler systems.

You can tackle this one of two ways: Remove the water using the system’s drain valves, or have a professional blow the water out with a large air compressor. If this step is skipped, you may have a broken sprinkler system come spring.

Turn off outdoor water supply.

Make sure all exterior water spigots are turned off and all attached hoses or other devices are removed, drained, and properly stored.

Insulate pipes.

This will help prevent your pipes from freezing and save money on your hot water bill. Insulate by duct-taping pre-slit pipe foam (available at hardware stores) around exposed pipes in your home’s crawl space or attic.

Caulk air leaks around doors and windows.

Leaks, no matter how small, will drain your home of energy and warmth.

Add more insulation if needed.

If you can see the ceiling joists in your attic, you may need more insulation.

Test your thermostat.

Turn it to heat mode to make sure the furnace kicks on and blows warm air.

Have the furnace inspected by a professional. Make sure it’s in good shape to last through the winter. Inspect and clean your roof and gutters.

If debris is left in the gutter throughout the winter, it can can lead to serious issues such as holes and leaks in the gutter. In extreme cases, leftover debris can even cause gutters to pull away from the foundation.

10. Install storm windows and doors to make sure the integrity of your home is preserved in the rough winter months.