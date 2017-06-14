Hope Award honors those who empower, educate and support

The Refuge Center for Counseling, a local nonprofit organization that offers affordable counseling services to those in need, is asking the Middle Tennessee community to participate in the nomination process for the Hope Award, presented at its fall celebration and annual fundraising dinner, Hope Grows.

The first Hope Award was presented in 2013 to Ann Buchanan, retired president and CEO of The United Way Williamson County. Since then, Jamie George, lead pastor at Journey Church, Al Andrews, founder and director of Porter’s Call, and Coach Tim Corbin, head baseball coach for the Vanderbilt Commodores, have received the award.

“We want to honor and recognize those making significant contributions to our community through their time, actions, talents and dedication.” said Amy Alexander, executive director and co-founder of The Refuge Center. “The Hope Award honors a member of the community who embodies the mission of The Refuge Center: to empower, educate and support those in need.”

Nominations can be submitted at therefugecenter.org/hopeaward by July 7, 2017.

The award will be presented at the Hope Grows event, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017. The event will take place in Jamison Hall at The Factory at Franklin.

In addition to the presentation of the Hope Award, Hope Grows will feature entertainment and dinner celebrating hope and healing clients find through counseling at The Refuge Center.

All proceeds from Hope Grows will directly benefit the clients and programs of The Refuge Center for Counseling. For more information about Hope Grows, visit therefugecenter.org/events.