Hope International raising money for micro-loan entrepreneur program

Nonprofit organization HOPE International is hosting their Investing in Dreams fall breakfast event in Brentwood next week.

HOPE’s mission is to end poverty in impoverished communities through entrepreneurial empowerment.

The event is from 7:25 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Brentwood Country Club, 5123 Country Club Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027.

It will feature a word from Chris Horst, vice president for development of the faith-based organization, who give more information about this unique organization and share some inspiring recipient stories.

Hope International aims to respond to the fact that more than 2 billion people around the world live on less than $3.10 a day, limiting access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and clean water.

And since just one out of every four people living in low-income countries has a bank account, they lack the basic financial tools that could help them thrive. Without a secure place to save, these men and women are vulnerable to unexpected emergencies; without access to capital, they struggle to build businesses to better provide for their families.

At HOPE International provides discipleship, biblically based training, a safe place to save, and small loans to empower families to move from poverty to flourishing.

For more information or to register, visit www.hopeinternational.org/NashvilleBreakfast or contact Laura Cooper at 615.979.6727 or lcooper@hopeinternational.org.