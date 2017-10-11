Hope International raising money for micro-loan entrepreneur program

Hope International aims to respond to the fact that more than 2 billion people around the world live on less than $3.10 a day, limiting access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and clean water.
And since just one out of every four people living in low-income countries has a bank account, they lack the basic financial tools that could help them thrive. Without a secure place to save, these men and women are vulnerable to unexpected emergencies; without access to capital, they struggle to build businesses to better provide for their families.
At HOPE International provides discipleship, biblically based training, a safe place to save, and small loans to empower families to move from poverty to flourishing.
