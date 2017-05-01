Hospital gives Franklin High School student a surprise prom

By A.J. DUGGER III

The look on Caroline Reynolds’ face was full of surprise when the staff of TriStar Centennial’s Children’s Hospital threw her her very own prom in the hospital last Saturday night.

Reynolds, 17, is a junior at Franklin High School. Due to her hospitalization, Reynolds missed her prom last Friday night. But she had no idea she would have a prom of her own last Saturday.

“Caroline knew something was going on by how everyone was acting, but she didn’t know what was coming,” said Dana Reynolds, Caroline’ mother.

Reynolds’ boyfriend and four other friends attended her prom. The staff decorated the hospital’s playroom to resemble a prom. There was also a photo booth, music, and snacks provided by the hospital staff.

“Her friends were impressed by the selflessness and time that went into preparing the prom,” said Dana. “Everyone on the staff got involved. Two of her nurses came back to visit her at the prom. Everyone was just amazing.” The prom’s theme was, “A city of stars.”

Reynolds plans on attending Florida State University and majoring in criminal investigation after she graduates from Franklin High School next year.